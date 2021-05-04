Portales school board votes down proposed shorter schedule

PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – The Portales Municipal Schools Board of Education voted against the proposed four-day week calendar for the 2021-2022 school year. In a letter to parents last week, the superintendent said the schedule would allow for a quick transition to a hybrid model if COVID-19 worsens. Under the proposed plan, kids would have attended Tuesday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:10 p.m.

Last night during a school board meeting, board members voted unanimously to return to a five-day schedule. Several members said they are willing to discuss a four-day week in the future if the need arises.