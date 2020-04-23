‘Hamilton’ education program invites young people to combine history, performance art

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Young people are being invited to get creative with a new digital program called ‘EduHam at Home‘ made available online to students and their families.

The program is recommended for students sixth through twelfth graders but is open to anyone. The creators and producers of “Hamilton” announced Tuesday the launch of the program.

‘EduHam at Home’ provides an American history curriculum introducing students to people, events, and documents of the founding era. “Hamilton” is scheduled to play at Popejoy Hall next year.

