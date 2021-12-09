Police monitor Volcano Vista High School after social media threat

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police officers showed up at Volcano Vista High School on Thursday morning to follow up on an online threat. A post warning kids not to come to school had been circulating on Instagram.

Albuquerque Public Schools officials say they were investigating the threat but say they didn’t believe it was credible. In a letter to parents APS stated that since schools around the country are seeing an increase in threats on social media, they would let parents know if and when they felt students were in danger.