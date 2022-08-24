DEXTER, N.M. (KRQE) – There was a scare at Dexter Schools Wednesday morning after reports of a student with a gun. “At that time, at about 9 am this morning, we received a call that a student at Dexter schools possibly had a gun in possession,” said Chaves County Sheriff Mike Herrington.

It prompted a big police response to the high school and middle school campus, which triggered rumors about a possible school shooter. The sheriff says his deputies, Dexter Police, and Hagerman Police officers all responded along with state police and handled the situation quickly.

“Dexter and Hagerman had already located the individual by the time my deputies arrived and took him into custody… it was learned at that time the gun was in the vehicle out in the parking lot,” Herrington said.

The sheriff says the incident is still under investigation, so they haven’t said the student’s intent or if he’ll face charges.