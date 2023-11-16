ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and electrical union workers are partnering to help open the door for high school students to get into the electrical industry.

PNM has promised to put $1 million into the program. They’ll partner with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 611.

“We are proud to partner with our local IBEW 611 to collectively provide opportunities for New Mexico high school students to pursue a meaningful career in our industry,” Don Tarry, president and CEO of PNM, said in a press release. “PNM has a deep connection to the educational sector in New Mexico, we are passionate about preparing students for a rewarding career in an exciting industry right here in our state.”

The program is set to start in fall of 2024 in partnership with high schools in areas that PNM serves.