Placitas Elementary teacher named 2020 New Mexico Teacher of the Year

(KRQE)-On Friday, New Mexico Public Education Secretary-designate Ryan Stewart announced the 2020 New Mexico Teacher of the Year Award.

The award goes to Mandi Torrez who works at Placitas Elementary teaching third grade. Secretary-designate Stewart surprised Torrez with the announcement in front of an audience made up of students, fellow teachers, school administrators, and her family.

Torrez has been teaching for 10-years, eight of them being at Placitas Elementary, and is recognized for her focus on being sensitive to people’s cultures and celebrating them and making sure everyone is treated equally.

Torrez will receive a one year paid sabbatical and will receive up to $10,000 worth of development opportunities. The New Mexico Teacher of the Year program is now in its 56th year.