SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dozens of educators, school administrators, and parents were in Santa Fe on Monday to voice their concern over a Public Education Department proposal that would crack down on four-day school weeks across the state. “To me, it seems like giving students more of something that’s not working, will somehow make it work, doesn’t really seem to be the way to go about it,” said Dr. Robert Hunter, CEO of Middle College High School.

People came out to a public hearing to speak in opposition for the proposed rule change that is aimed at increasing instructional time for students. The proposal stems from recently passed House Bill 130, which requires schools with five-day weeks to have 180 days of instructional time and for schools with four-day weeks to have 150 days in the school year. The proposed change would make all schools in New Mexico have 180 days, meaning more five-day weeks for schools that normally operate on four days.

“The intent behind this is really to have that more face-to-face time happen between students and teachers,” said Dr. Arsenio Romero, PED Secretary. “What it does is really get at the heart of what the intent of the bill was which was to make sure that we have more time between teachers and students.”

But at the hearing, many rural districts had concerns about adding more bus time for students, less time for students working on family ranches, and teacher retention. For example, Wagon Mound Public Schools said only two of its teachers live in Wagon Mound.

“Adding an extra day of travel is going to kill the school, bottom line. They are not going to come. They are going to get jobs in Las Vegas where they live, Springer where they live…they’re not going to come back to Wagon Mound,” said Anita Romero, Superintendent for Wagon Mound Public Schools.

PED said this is all about increasing student outcomes, with the state’s reading proficiency rate at just 38% and 24% for math. “This is one of many aspects that we are working on to be able to give better outcomes for students,” said Dr. Romero. He also noted PED is committed to looking into having more mental wellness resources, better tools in classrooms for teachers and students, and safer campuses.

PED points to a RAND Corporation study on the topic which included New Mexico as a sample. It found that four-day weeks led to students getting more sleep and time with family, lower costs for the district, and better teacher recruitment and retention. However, it found a gap in learning loss over time.

But New Mexico districts with short weeks are asking the state to look at their data. “It’s important to reach into our data, you don’t have to go to a study, you have all of our data right at your fingertips,” said Michael Koury, Superintendent of Cobre Consolidated School District.

“The lower than expected student outcome growth that came from that study came from districts who require less than 30 hours a week where most 4-day school week districts, those students go more than 30 hours per week,” said Lee White, Superintendent for Loving Municipal Schools.

In Monday’s public hearing, some New Mexico districts that operate on four-day weeks reported better attendance and test scores than some districts that have five-day school weeks. “Even though we have a school district, in an example doing better than a five-day district, that doesn’t mean they can’t do even better, and that’s what we need,” said Dr. Romero. He said he welcomes any and all feedback on the proposal.

Once all the public comment is collected, PED will put it up for public view. Dr. Romero said they will then change, drop, or move forward with the proposal within 30 days.