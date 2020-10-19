PED workshops available to parents

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Public Education Department is urging New Mexico parents to participate in a new series of virtual workshops. The series created by Central New Mexico Community College is aimed at helping parents support their children in remote learning. It will consist of three workshops that will be offered in both English and Spanish.

“Caring for oneself and one’s children has never been more complicated or more critical than during the COVID-19 pandemic. We’re navigating new and unfamiliar territory within remote and hybrid learning stances, and we want our families to know they are not alone. We know family engagement is paramount to supporting students’ success, and we are here to help,” said Katherine Avery in a news release, interim director of strategic outreach and community engagement for the PED.

The three workshops are:

● “Survival 101 for Parents As Virtual School Partners” provides insights into the emotional challenges parents and children may be experiencing and provides simple ideas parents can use to build resiliency and support at-home learning.

● “Reimagining Parent Engagement Leveraging Virtual Tools” will give parents virtual tools they can use to build communities of parental support. This session will be offered live at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, and again at 3:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23.

● “Survival 102 for Parents as Virtual Partners” will look ahead to what comes after this semester, helping prepare parents for continued online learning or a mix of class types. This will also be a live remote format, with several sessions in both English and Spanish. Registration for this final workshop, which will be offered from mid-November to early December, has not yet opened.

New Mexico Education News