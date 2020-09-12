PED working with schools to upgrade air filters

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Many schools will get upgraded air filters to make moving to a hybrid model of learning safely. The Public Education Department announced Friday, they are working with schools to find out what kind of filters schools currently have to see if they are capable of removing particles like viruses from the air. They will then upgrade filters to the highest quality that can be used with their heating and cooling system.

“Our knowledge about the novel coronavirus is constantly evolving, and we must keep evolving with it,” Public Education Secretary Ryan Stewart said in a news release. “If we’re going to let our precious children and our cherished educators return to in-person learning, we must do everything in our power to keep them as safe as possible. We now know that upgrading air filtration in buildings is one such thing.”

According to the same news release, districts and schools still in the remote mode must meet the following safety criteria, established by the CDC, to be cleared for reopening:

District/school county is in the “green zone” for new daily cases and test positivity rates

District/school has a PED-approved reentry plan

District/school has safety and support plans in place, including any necessary upgrades to facilities and air filtration systems.

