PED suspends Floyd school board for rejecting COVID-19 guidelines

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Public Education Department has suspended the five-member Floyd school board over its COVID-19 policy. The school district in Roosevelt County voted to go against the PED’s guidelines on masks, temperature checks, air filtering and surveillance testing for the upcoming year.

The board’s president says that decision should be up to them, not the state. PED gave the board an option to reconsider but the board voted to reject it again. Except for Superintendent Damon Terry who said he would not go along with the decision, so the board put him on administrative leave.

Moments ago, PED announced it suspended all five board members and reinstated Terry which means Terry and PED will now call the shots for the district for the time being. Floyd students are set to return next Monday.