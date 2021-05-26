PED suspended Questa school board in 2019

QUESTA, N.M. (KRQE) – The Los Lunas school board is suspended amid a long list of serious allegations made against five members Wednesday. The New Mexico Public Education Department took similar actions against the Questa school board in 2019. In that case, the department suspended the board over what it called instability in leadership, failing to comply with the Disabilities Education Act, and open meetings violations.

The district had four interim superintendents and was under five corrective action plans over a year and a half years. The board also had a convicted felon on its board which is prohibited. A new school board took over in January 2020.