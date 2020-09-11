PED officials, fire marshals visit open schools to evaluate safety

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Public Education Department has announced that Secretary Ryan Stewart and his top deputies are visiting schools in the state along with local fire marshals in order to support school leaders on school re-entry protocols and safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

PED reports that fire marshals will visit all 20 school districts and several charter schools that have returned to in-person learning before the end of the day on Friday, September 11. Fire marshals are advising school officials on room and building capacity, social distancing, as well as the assessment of air flow ventilation in classrooms and other needs.

“The fire marshals have agreed to use their expertise in building safety and capacity to help school leaders keep students and educators as safe as possible amid the pandemic,” said Stewart in a press release. “These are not fire safety inspections per se, and no one is going to get a citation. They are there to help.”

PED states that this week and next week, deputy secretaries will be visiting “micro-districts” that have fewer than 100 students. At this time, New Mexico schools have been cleared to only bring back elementary students, however, micro-districts will be allowed to being back middle and high school students as well following a requested PED site visit.

Once they are cleared, older students will return to classes in the hybrid mode in a five-to-one ratio of students to staff per enclosed indoor space. PED states that students and staff must be able to maintain social distancing of six feet at all times and these districts must comply with all health and safety requirements that are outlined in the PED re-entry guidance and associated guidance documents.

Stewart plans to visit schools in Questa, Mora, and Las Vegas soon. He has already visited schools and districts in Bloomfield, Cuba, and Albuquerque in order to check on re-opening preparations.

