SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – School districts and charter schools across the state will get more money to cope with high gas prices. The Public Education Department will set aside nearly $2.7 million to offset the rising transportation costs.

The amount each district gets will be based on the total miles driven, divided by the average of 8 miles per gallon used by most school vehicles. For example, Albuquerque Public Schools will receive around $487,000 while one Albuquerque charter school with around 160 students will get around $538.

The price of a gallon of gas has gone up $0.82 on average since most transportation contracts were signed last year. The emergency funding must be spent by June 30.