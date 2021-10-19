PED: Overall AP test scores decline in 2021

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Students taking advanced placement tests saw lower test scores this year with one exception, calculus., The New Mexico Public Education Department says only 35% of test-takers hit qualified, well qualified or extremely well-qualified scores in 2021. That’s down from 43% last year and it’s the lowest percentage since 2017.

Fewer students also took AP tests this year. PED says remote learning and other pandemic disruptions are likely to blame. While scores overall declined, PED says the pass rate in some STEM disciplines increased including calculus which went from 61% in 2019 to 72% in 2021.

According to a news release from PED, they reported that 7,959 students in grades 8 through 12 took a total of 12,708 exams this year — with test-takers for all 38 AP subjects for the first time in many years. That total is down 14% from 14,791 AP tests taken in 2020 and down 25.6% from a record 17,082 tests taken in 2017.