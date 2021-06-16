PED offering grants for teacher residency programs

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – College students in New Mexico could earn up to a $20,000 stipend if they get their teaching degrees. In an effort to attract more teachers, the Public Education Department is offering $1 million in grants to state schools to launch teacher residency programs.

Five colleges and universities have applied, including the University of New Mexico, Northern New Mexico College, San Juan College, New Mexico Highlands University and New Mexico State University. Students in the program will receive the stipends and co-teach with an expert teacher in a school district with a high need for teachers.

“New Mexico needs well trained, professional educators, and this program will help make it affordable for many highly qualified people to get that training and serve in some of our neediest classrooms,” Public Education Secretary Ryan Stewart said in an news release from PED. “This is a win-win for public education in New Mexico.”

According to the news release, before Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham took office, New Mexico had about 740 unfilled teaching positions. PED says the state’s three education departments has provided funding to support educators and increased recruitment and retention of bilingual and multicultural teachers, and the number of unfilled positions has dropped to about 570.