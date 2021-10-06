PED, McDonald’s team up to boost childhood literacy

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Public Education Department teamed up with McDonald’s to give kids books. As part of the state’s ‘Year of Literacy’ students were given a book written in both English and Spanish by Albuquerque author Cameron Bourg who then read to them.

The partnership aims to build lifelong readers. “All of us can think back to the feeling we had when we learned how to read and we want to instill that on all our children so they become the very best readers they can be,” said Bourg.

The state plans to continue the program next year.