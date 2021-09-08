PED launches program to help education assistants become teachers

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state is using $37 million in federal funding to help education assistants become teachers, counselors and school nurses. The New Mexico Public Education Department is creating the new Educator Fellows Program.

The program will provide schools with the money to pay participants, giving them experience in the classroom. The program also provides grants to cover licenses and background fees. Districts and state charter schools have until September 20 to apply to participate.

NMPED says priority will be given to districts and schools with larger populations of at-risk students and elementary schools. For more information or to apply, visit webnew.ped.state.nm.us/information/rfps-rfis-rfas.