SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new year-long initiative is being rolled out to stress the importance of math in our everyday lives, and show students they are “math capable.” The first steps include creating a 150-member math tutoring corps to tutor 500 algebra one students across the state and rolling out new training for math teachers as well as providing them a New Mexico-specific math curriculum.

New Mexico teachers – current and retired – are invited to apply online. Tutors will receive training virtually in September and October. Virtual tutoring will begin in January and conclude in April. Each tutor will be assigned three to four students for 45-minute tutoring sessions three times a week after school and on weekend mornings.