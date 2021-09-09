PED launches interactive school funding dashboard

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Public Education Department released an interactive dashboard so you can see how COVID-19 relief funding is being spent. New Mexico was provided $108 million as part of the CARES Act.

The dashboard includes data showing how districts and state charter schools planned to use these funds and just how much each district got. Albuquerque Public Schools got the most by far with $27 million followed by Las Cruces, then Gallup, McKinley, and Gadsden schools.

For example, APS spent more than $9 million for resources for principals and school leaders, $8 million for planning during the closures, and nearly $2 million for sanitation supplies. The dashboards will be updated on the first and fifteenth of each month.