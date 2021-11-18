PED hopeful 70% of AP students will take tests next spring

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – State education officials are optimistic more students will take advanced placement tests next spring. The New Mexico Public Education Department says high schools offering AP courses have ordered more than 15,000 tests which suggest 70% of AP students will take it. That would be up from 66% compared to last school year.

“AP classes provide a challenging and engaging environment where New Mexico students get a taste of college work while boosting their skills and increasing their confidence,” said PED Secretary Designate Kurt Steinhaus in a news release. “New Mexico families should be pleased that our AP schools are offering exams to all AP students, bringing them even closer to college and career opportunities.”

Students who score at least three points out of five on the test are guaranteed three credit hours at any New Mexico college. PED says schools in the state offer 38 AP courses in arts, English, history and social sciences, math and computer science, sciences, world languages and cultures, and more.