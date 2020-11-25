PED hires Albuquerque principal as new deputy secretary

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Public Education Department reports that it has hired a new deputy secretary to head up the Identity, Equity and Transformation division. Currently the principal of Volcano Vista High School, Vickie Bannerman will enter the new role on Dec. 14 according to PED. She succeeds Kara Bobroff who resigned on July 1.

Bannerman was previously the principal at Wilson Middle School and serves on the Albuquerque Public Schools Principals’ Association executive board and as an Equity Advocate for the district. PED reports in a press release that Bannerman will now guide the Identity, Equity and Transformation division and direct state policy on the effective implementation of the Charter School Division, Indian Education division, Language and Culture Division, and Special Education Division.

The department states she will ensure the appropriate resources are distributed to implement and develop culturally and linguistically relevant and sustaining curricula and programs. Additionally, she will oversee the implementation of solutions for the Martinez and Yazzie Consolidated lawsuit, monitoring progress, and coordinating activities with other agencies including the New Mexico Indian Affairs Department.

“I envision schools that are built on foundations of both equity and inclusion filled with diverse populations who see themselves represented in the fabric of the academic culture,” said Bannerman in a press release. PED says that Bannerman is originally from North Carolina and has a doctorate in education from the University of Phoenix, a master’s degree in supervision and administration from the University of Phoenix, and a bachelor’s degree from the University of North Carolina.

Latest Education News: