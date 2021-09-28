PED: Few students participated in state testing

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Education officials say so few grade-school students participated in state testing last year that it is impossible to accurately measure learning loss from the pandemic. Only 10% of elementary and middle school students took tests last spring.
Results show those kids dropped from 37% reading proficiency to 31%. The New Mexico Department of Education won’t require the tests again until 2022.