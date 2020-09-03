PED Cabinet Sec. Ryan Stewart to host webinar on school re-entry

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico Public Education Department Cabinet Secretary Ryan Stewart will host a webinar at 3 p.m. on Thursday, September 3, to discuss an update on the department’s school re-entry plan. KRQE New 13 will stream the webinar live on this page.

The department previously released its 25-page Reentry Guidance plan on how schools should bring students back into the classroom amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The plan describes opening schools up in phases starting by bringing students back in the fall using a hybrid model of at-home and in-person learning however, this plan was postponed through Labor Day due to the state’s overall COVID-19 rates.

During a press conference last week, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced the goal to have schools switch to a hybrid-learning model after Labor Day however, the option was not available for much of southeast New Mexico where counties had a higher COVID test positivity rate.

During a webinar on Wednesday, Dr. David Scrase said most counties in New Mexico are currently meeting the criteria to reopen schools to younger kids in a hybrid model after Labor Day. Luna and Curry County are in the yellow zone, while Hidalgo, Roosevelt, Chaves, Eddy, Quay, and Lea counties are still in the red zone.

Related Coverage: