PED affirms suspension of Los Lunas School Board

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The suspected members of the Los Lunas school board will not be returning anytime soon. The New Mexico Public Education Department Secretary affirmed the board’s suspension Tuesday over allegations of bribery and attempted extortion.

The department says evidence shows three members, Steven Otero, Eloy Giron and Bryan Smith intimidated district staff and fostered a hostile environment. New Mexico State Police has also launched a criminal investigation into Steven Otero. PED did not clear two other members, David Vickers and Frank Otero of any wrongdoing. The suspended members can appeal the decision in court.

According to PED, the following are the temporary board governing Los Lunas schools:

  • Tina Garcia, a retired magistrate judge, former county clerk and resident of District.
  • Sonya C’Moya, former school board member who lives in District 2.
  • Jessie Lewis, a landscape architect and resident of District 3
  • Ragon Espinoza, a behavioral health care provider and resident of District 4
  • Bruce Bennett, a retired educational assistant and coach and former vice president of the National Education Association-New Mexico and a resident of District 5.

