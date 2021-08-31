PED affirms suspension of Los Lunas School Board

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The suspected members of the Los Lunas school board will not be returning anytime soon. The New Mexico Public Education Department Secretary affirmed the board’s suspension Tuesday over allegations of bribery and attempted extortion.

The department says evidence shows three members, Steven Otero, Eloy Giron and Bryan Smith intimidated district staff and fostered a hostile environment. New Mexico State Police has also launched a criminal investigation into Steven Otero. PED did not clear two other members, David Vickers and Frank Otero of any wrongdoing. The suspended members can appeal the decision in court.

According to PED, the following are the temporary board governing Los Lunas schools: