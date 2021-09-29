PED accepting comments on updated social studies standards

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Public Education Department is asking for public comment on updated social studies standards. Educators across the state worked together to come up with changes that will be the first in 20 years.

The state says they will align with the court order in the Yazzie-Martinez case which requires the state to provide students with an education that is culturally relevant for New Mexico where 46% of the population is Hispanic and 9% Native American. The state will take feedback in November and incorporate changes if needed.

NMPED says written comments can be submitted through 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12:

By email to rule.feedback@state.nm.us

By regular mail addressed to John Sena, Policy Division, New Mexico Public Education Department, 300 Don Gaspar Ave., Room 121, Santa Fe, NM, 87501.

By fax to 505-827-6520.

The department says the public can speak about the proposed standards at a public hearing from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 12 in Mabry Hall in the Jerry Apodaca Education Building located at 300 Don Gaspar Ave. in Santa Fe. They say speakers will have up to three minutes each to comment.

For more information about New Mexico’s social studies standards in the nation, visit fordhaminstitute.org/national/research/state-state-standards-civics-and-us-history-2021.