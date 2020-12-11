PED: 42 New Mexico schools on COVID-19 Watchlist

Education

by:

Posted: / Updated:

File photo of a pencil in a classroom. (Nexstar File Photo)

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Public Education Department reports there are now 42 state public school buildings that appeared on the COVID-19 Watchlist in the week ending on Friday, December 11, 2020. This indicates the schools had at least two rapid responses within a 14-day period.

According to the PED, during this same period, no schools were placed on the Closure List. The New Mexico Environment Department’s Watchlist includes schools and businesses that have two or more rapid responses within 14 days.

Schools with four or more rapid responses in 14 days will be placed on the Closure List and are required to close and according to PED, where appropriate, return instruction to remote-only learning. PED reports that if a public school is required to close because it has four or more rapid responses in a 14-day period, it must remain in remote-only learning mode until its county is in the green zone which is indicated by the Department of Health as showing acceptable control of the virus.

The PED states that only the individual school that reached the four-in-14 threshold would be required to return to remote learning. This means that a school district could have one school closed for in-person learning, another school on the Watchlist, and others that are not impacted.

The schools on the Watchlist include the following:

Albuquerque

  • Cibola High
  • Cleveland Middle
  • James Monroe Middle
  • Helen Cordero Primary
  • La Cueva High
  • Media Arts Collaborative Charter
  • Washington Middle
  • Zia Elementary

Anthony

  • Gadsden High

Artesia

  • Artesia Park Junior High

Belen

  • Rio Grande Elementary

Carlsbad

  • Carlsbad Intermediate
  • Monterrey Elementary

Clayton

  • Alvis Elementary

Clovis

  • Clovis High School Freshman Academy
  • Zia Elementary

Deming

  • Red Mountain Middle

Eunice

  • Mettie Jordan Elementary

Farmington

  • Country Club Elementary
  • McCormick Elementary

Gallup

  • Del Norte Elementary
  • Hozho Academy

Hobbs

  • Sanger Elementary

Jemez Pueblo

  • Jemez Valley High

Kirtland

  • Kirtland Central High School

Las Cruces

  • Las Cruces Public Schools administrative office

Lovington

  • Ben Alexander Elementary

Mountainair

  • Mountainair High

Newcomb

  • Newcomb High

Okhay Owingeh

  • La Tierra Montessori School

Portales

  • Portales High

Roswell

  • Mesa Middle
  • Missouri Ave Elementary
  • Parkview Early Literacy Center
  • Roswell High
  • Washington Avenue Elementary

Santa Fe

  • New Mexico Connections Academy
  • Santa Fe High
  • Santa Fe Public Schools Transportation Department

Shiprock

  • Central Consolidated School
  • Nizhoni Elementary
  • Shiprock High

Latest Education News:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Friday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery