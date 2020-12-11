PED: 42 New Mexico schools on COVID-19 Watchlist

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Public Education Department reports there are now 42 state public school buildings that appeared on the COVID-19 Watchlist in the week ending on Friday, December 11, 2020. This indicates the schools had at least two rapid responses within a 14-day period.
According to the PED, during this same period, no schools were placed on the Closure List. The New Mexico Environment Department’s Watchlist includes schools and businesses that have two or more rapid responses within 14 days.
Schools with four or more rapid responses in 14 days will be placed on the Closure List and are required to close and according to PED, where appropriate, return instruction to remote-only learning. PED reports that if a public school is required to close because it has four or more rapid responses in a 14-day period, it must remain in remote-only learning mode until its county is in the green zone which is indicated by the Department of Health as showing acceptable control of the virus.
The PED states that only the individual school that reached the four-in-14 threshold would be required to return to remote learning. This means that a school district could have one school closed for in-person learning, another school on the Watchlist, and others that are not impacted.
The schools on the Watchlist include the following:
Albuquerque
- Cibola High
- Cleveland Middle
- James Monroe Middle
- Helen Cordero Primary
- La Cueva High
- Media Arts Collaborative Charter
- Washington Middle
- Zia Elementary
Anthony
- Gadsden High
Artesia
- Artesia Park Junior High
Belen
- Rio Grande Elementary
Carlsbad
- Carlsbad Intermediate
- Monterrey Elementary
Clayton
- Alvis Elementary
Clovis
- Clovis High School Freshman Academy
- Zia Elementary
Deming
- Red Mountain Middle
Eunice
- Mettie Jordan Elementary
Farmington
- Country Club Elementary
- McCormick Elementary
Gallup
- Del Norte Elementary
- Hozho Academy
Hobbs
- Sanger Elementary
Jemez Pueblo
- Jemez Valley High
Kirtland
- Kirtland Central High School
Las Cruces
- Las Cruces Public Schools administrative office
Lovington
- Ben Alexander Elementary
Mountainair
- Mountainair High
Newcomb
- Newcomb High
Okhay Owingeh
- La Tierra Montessori School
Portales
- Portales High
Roswell
- Mesa Middle
- Missouri Ave Elementary
- Parkview Early Literacy Center
- Roswell High
- Washington Avenue Elementary
Santa Fe
- New Mexico Connections Academy
- Santa Fe High
- Santa Fe Public Schools Transportation Department
Shiprock
- Central Consolidated School
- Nizhoni Elementary
- Shiprock High