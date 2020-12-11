PED: 42 New Mexico schools on COVID-19 Watchlist

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Public Education Department reports there are now 42 state public school buildings that appeared on the COVID-19 Watchlist in the week ending on Friday, December 11, 2020. This indicates the schools had at least two rapid responses within a 14-day period.

According to the PED, during this same period, no schools were placed on the Closure List. The New Mexico Environment Department’s Watchlist includes schools and businesses that have two or more rapid responses within 14 days.

Schools with four or more rapid responses in 14 days will be placed on the Closure List and are required to close and according to PED, where appropriate, return instruction to remote-only learning. PED reports that if a public school is required to close because it has four or more rapid responses in a 14-day period, it must remain in remote-only learning mode until its county is in the green zone which is indicated by the Department of Health as showing acceptable control of the virus.

The PED states that only the individual school that reached the four-in-14 threshold would be required to return to remote learning. This means that a school district could have one school closed for in-person learning, another school on the Watchlist, and others that are not impacted.

The schools on the Watchlist include the following:

Albuquerque

Cibola High

Cleveland Middle

James Monroe Middle

Helen Cordero Primary

La Cueva High

Media Arts Collaborative Charter

Washington Middle

Zia Elementary

Anthony

Gadsden High

Artesia

Artesia Park Junior High

Belen

Rio Grande Elementary

Carlsbad

Carlsbad Intermediate

Monterrey Elementary

Clayton

Alvis Elementary

Clovis

Clovis High School Freshman Academy

Zia Elementary

Deming

Red Mountain Middle

Eunice

Mettie Jordan Elementary

Farmington

Country Club Elementary

McCormick Elementary

Gallup

Del Norte Elementary

Hozho Academy

Hobbs

Sanger Elementary

Jemez Pueblo

Jemez Valley High

Kirtland

Kirtland Central High School

Las Cruces

Las Cruces Public Schools administrative office

Lovington

Ben Alexander Elementary

Mountainair

Mountainair High

Newcomb

Newcomb High

Okhay Owingeh

La Tierra Montessori School

Portales

Portales High

Roswell

Mesa Middle

Missouri Ave Elementary

Parkview Early Literacy Center

Roswell High

Washington Avenue Elementary

Santa Fe

New Mexico Connections Academy

Santa Fe High

Santa Fe Public Schools Transportation Department

Shiprock

Central Consolidated School

Nizhoni Elementary

Shiprock High

