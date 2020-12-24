PED: 26 New Mexico public schools appear on COVID-19 Watchlist

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Public Education Department reports that 26 state public school buildings appeared on the COVID-19 Watchlist in the week ending Thursday, Dec. 24. The appearances on the Watchlist signify they had at least two rapid responses within a 14-day period.

PED reports that during this same period, no schools were placed on the Closure List. The COVID-19 Watchlist is maintained by the New Mexico Environment Department and includes schools and businesses with two or more rapid responses within 14 days.

Those that have four or more rapid responses in 14 days are placed on the Closure List and are required to close. Additionally, where appropriate the PED states they will return instruction to remote-only learning.

A rapid response is defined as a series of interventions that are designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and begin with the New Mexico Department of Health notifies a school that an employee or student has a confirmed positive case of the virus and was on campus or in the facility during the infectious period. According to the PED, a public school is required to close because it has four or more rapid responses in a 14-day period, it must remain in remote-only learning mode until its county is in the green zone.

The green, yellow, and red zones are a Department of Health distinction that indicate acceptable control of the virus. Only the individual school that reached the four-in-14 threshold would be required to return to remote learning. The PED states that this means that a school district could have one school closed for in-person learning, another on the Watchlist, and others with no impact.

The schools on the COVID-19 Watchlist are the following:

Albuquerque

La Cueva High

Artesia

Artesia High

Roselawn Elementary

Belen

Belen Consolidated Schools-Administration

Gil Sanchez Elementary

Carlsbad

Carlsbad Intermediate

Clayton

Clayton High

Española

Española Valley High

Fruitland

Ojo Amarillo Elementary

Gallup

Gallup Central Alternative

Hozho Academy

Indian Hills Elementary

John F. Kennedy Middle

Middle College High

Hatch

Hatch Valley High

Magdalena

Magdalena Middle

Portales

Portales High

Raton

Raton High

Rio Rancho

Cleveland High

Roswell

Berrendo Elementary

Military Heights Elementary

Roswell High

Santa Rosa

Santa Rosa Middle

Shiprock

Eva B. Stokely Elementary

Shiprock High

Shiprock Transportation

