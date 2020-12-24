PED: 26 New Mexico public schools appear on COVID-19 Watchlist

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Public Education Department reports that 26 state public school buildings appeared on the COVID-19 Watchlist in the week ending Thursday, Dec. 24. The appearances on the Watchlist signify they had at least two rapid responses within a 14-day period.
PED reports that during this same period, no schools were placed on the Closure List. The COVID-19 Watchlist is maintained by the New Mexico Environment Department and includes schools and businesses with two or more rapid responses within 14 days.
Those that have four or more rapid responses in 14 days are placed on the Closure List and are required to close. Additionally, where appropriate the PED states they will return instruction to remote-only learning.
A rapid response is defined as a series of interventions that are designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and begin with the New Mexico Department of Health notifies a school that an employee or student has a confirmed positive case of the virus and was on campus or in the facility during the infectious period. According to the PED, a public school is required to close because it has four or more rapid responses in a 14-day period, it must remain in remote-only learning mode until its county is in the green zone.
The green, yellow, and red zones are a Department of Health distinction that indicate acceptable control of the virus. Only the individual school that reached the four-in-14 threshold would be required to return to remote learning. The PED states that this means that a school district could have one school closed for in-person learning, another on the Watchlist, and others with no impact.
The schools on the COVID-19 Watchlist are the following:
Albuquerque
- La Cueva High
Artesia
- Artesia High
- Roselawn Elementary
Belen
- Belen Consolidated Schools-Administration
- Gil Sanchez Elementary
Carlsbad
- Carlsbad Intermediate
Clayton
- Clayton High
Española
- Española Valley High
Fruitland
- Ojo Amarillo Elementary
Gallup
- Gallup Central Alternative
- Hozho Academy
- Indian Hills Elementary
- John F. Kennedy Middle
- Middle College High
Hatch
- Hatch Valley High
Magdalena
- Magdalena Middle
Portales
- Portales High
Raton
- Raton High
Rio Rancho
- Cleveland High
Roswell
- Berrendo Elementary
- Military Heights Elementary
- Roswell High
Santa Rosa
- Santa Rosa Middle
Shiprock
- Eva B. Stokely Elementary
- Shiprock High
- Shiprock Transportation
