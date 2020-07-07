Pecos schools names interim superintendent permanent chief

Education

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

PECOS, N.M. (AP) — Pecos Independent School has offered interim superintendent Debra Sena Holton a two-year contract to name her permanent school chief.

The Las Vegas Optic reports the Pecos School Board recently voted to give Sena Holton the contract beginning July 1.

Sena Holton had been the interim superintendent since March 17, the day after campuses closed across the state.

The new superintendent has worked within the district for about 25 years, first as a fourth-grade teacher at Pecos Elementary School for 15 years then as principal for another 10 years.

Board President Darlene Ortiz says Sena Holton was one of three top applicants considered by the board.

Sena Holton’s appointment to the position comes after former Pecos Superintendent Fred Trujillo left to take the superintendent position in the Espanola Public Schools District.

