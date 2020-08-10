Parents turn to homeschool as New Mexico districts navigate school year with ‘hybrid’ model

As school districts face a hybrid schedule for the year, some New Mexico parents are switching to home school their children.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – School is back in session this week for many New Mexico students, but some parents are taking a new approach to their children’s school year. With three kids in school, local parent Evangalene Romero was already worried about how the upcoming school year will work because of the pandemic.

“Last year was so inconsistent,” said Romero. “The last three months was tough for the kids to transition.”

Many districts across the state are approaching the year with a hybrid model of online and in-person learning. Romero decided she wants her kids to get a consistent five-days-a-week schedule for the school year, and instead, will home school them this year.

“When they don’t have a structured schedule, it plays an effect in their learning,” said Romero. “I always told myself I would never home school and I have so many friends who home school and now, here I go. I’m really excited.”

Other parents are making the same transition this year. According to the New Mexico Public Education Department, parents deciding to home school must notify the state in writing and submit all required documents like immunization records.

“With the program that we’re going through, they pulled the transcripts, which is awesome,” said Romero. “We had to notify the State of New Mexico.”

She says, like other parents, she’s thankful for teachers and all that they do. However, with the opportunity to work from home, she says it’ll be a good idea to give her kids structure and looks forward to spending more time with them in a new setting.

“You can never replace a teacher and I’m forever grateful for the teachers that put their time and effort,” said Romero. “I think once we get the curriculum, we can kind of see what the day looks like from the program. We’ll kind of go from there.”

The NMPED does not provide materials like books; those must be purchased through a separate program appropriate to their grade levels. The deadline to sign up for home school for the 2020-21 school year and notify the State of New Mexico was Aug. 1.

