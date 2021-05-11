Parents react to UNM’s decision to not allow guests at outdoor graduation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico is gearing up for its first in-person commencement on Saturday since December 2019. But it’s not in-person for everyone. The university is only allowing graduates to attend the outdoor commencement at University Stadium; Guests and families are not allowed.

However, with some large events like the New Mexico Activities Association state basketball championships happening at UNM’s indoor venue, the Pit, many families are wondering why they can’t go to graduation.

“It’s heartbreaking because these kids worked so hard to graduate and they want to have their family and their friends up there with them and we’re not able to,” Bobbie Palmeri, whose daughter is graduating on Saturday, said. “It’s so frustrating as a parent that we can’t share this with them.”

Of the 3,500 UNM students able to participate in commencement, about 1,200 are signed up. They will sit six feet apart and in every other row. KRQE News 13 asked UNM for an interview multiple times but no one agreed to go on camera.

A spokesperson with UNM sent a response explaining why the decision to not allow guests were made. In part, the spokesperson said the planning for commencement happened in March when the county was still in the ‘yellow’ level of restrictions. Even though the county is now in ‘turquoise,’ the spokesperson said it’s simply too late to make changes or expand the already large event.

He also said simply looking at stadium capacity does not account for social distancing or how to manage crowds. Still, Palmeri said the university should’ve planned better.

“This should’ve been on their radar as soon as they opened up the sporting events to spectators. And the public schools like Rio Rancho and APS [Albuquerque Public Schools], they have spectators in attendance, limited, social distancing, and I just feel like UNM should’ve been able to do this,” Palmeri said.

UNM also explained that sticking to the decision discourages people from traveling all over the state into New Mexico during a pandemic. It said the state championships, which allowed 3,500 in the Pit, was able to happen because it was planned under NMAA guidelines and on a different timeline.

UNM’s graduation on Saturday can be streamed on YouTube, Facebook, or the university’s website. The following is UNM’s full response to KRQE’s inquiry: