Parents protest virtual APS board meetings, call for change

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - A local business is caught in the middle of Workforce Solutions unemployment claims from people who have never even worked there. Jade Enterprises is a local construction company that employs project managers for remodeling and design. They say there's been no recent job cuts and most of their employees have worked there for years.

"We've had most of them for a long time, maybe 20-25 years. We know every single employee we've had," said Debra Speck, co-owner of Jade Enterprises. "There hasn't been all that many in the company itself, and to see an odd name to come through and to say, 'cook', that they were a cook and in the restaurant industry, I'm just trying to figure out, well how did that get to us and why do so many of those keep coming to us."