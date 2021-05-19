Parents protest virtual APS board meetings, call for change

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A group gathered outside an Albuquerque Public Schools board meeting tonight, calling on the district to let the public back into their meetings. The group Call to Action New Mexico is organizing a protest outside all meetings until parents are allowed back in.
They say having access limited to Zoom right now is not enough for parents to participate in the process. Organizers say the would like a better platform to express concerns about issues like vaccine requirements and how wearing masks might affect learning.