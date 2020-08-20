Parents have mixed reviews on APS’ decision to push back in-person learning

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While teachers seem to be on board with the district’s decision to shelve in-person learning for the semester but the move is getting mixed reviews from parents.

Albuquerque Public School elementary kids were going to be the first to come back to class for hybrid learning after Labor Day but that’s not happening now. “The science, according to the CDC, is saying send the kids back to school; so I was super disappointed when I found out they were going in a different direction and especially as far out as they took it,” says parent Aaron Burnett.

Nearly 3,000 parents responded to a KRQE survey. News 13 asked if your school district were to decide today to allow children back in the physical classroom, how likely are you to send your kids. 45% said very likely. While 30% said very unlikely.

KRQE Survey Results

Parents who responded also had concerns about internet speeds, their children’s need to get back to normal, child care when kids have their alternate weeks at home, and playing part-time teachers with online schooling.

APS said its own poll showed a majority of parents were uncomfortable with the idea of in-person learning. News 13 found plenty of parents who agree. “I think the students will they’re kids, they want to talk they want to play around and I think if we send them back to school they are going to spread the virus more and we are just going to have to go. Back to online,” says Rebecca Arguello.

APS School Reopening Parent Survey 2020. The survey was opened on August 15, 2020.

Some parents say they feel APS should have spent more time getting feedback to get a better idea of what they wanted. That reopening survey sent out to parents just five days before the board decided to pull the plug on the hybrid schedule Wednesday night.

The board did say they could change their mind later this semester and go to hybrid learning but they did not say what conditions could prompt that change.

