Parents frustrated over childcare uncertainty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With some uncertainty over how things will look in the fall when it comes to school’s reopening many parents are also worried about what they’re going to do about child care. But right now, it appears what childcare will look like in the future is still a big question.

“I don’t think there’s any doubt that this reentry guidance does ask a lot of our parents and community and APS will do what it can do to support those families in terms of childcare, you know APS isn’t a childcare provider but schools kind of act as de facto in many cases,” said Scott Elder the Chief Operations Officer for Albuquerque Public Schools.

Wednesday, APS officials said they will be working with places like daycares and community centers to provide child care as they have been during the pandemic. Those places will be following similar guidelines as schools meaning 50% capacity and kids broken up into teams.

Parents are debating whether to just bring their kids to work or have family watch them.

“They have been coming to work with me, I’m fortunate that I own my own business and half my co-workers have brought their kids in here as well but it’s not a playground and it’s hard. And having them here is just a distraction because I can’t get my job done and at the end of the day, it’s really really hard,” said Rosella Chisolm a mom of three.

“My mom would be the primary caregiver for her on days that she wouldn’t be in school, I’m also working from home which as far as I know is the plan to continue,” said Stephany Nance-Johnston, a mom of two.

News 13 also reached out to both the city and Bernalillo County about their community centers, which do have after school programs, both are in the process of figuring out how to address programming when school starts as they look over the state’s guidelines.

APS says they will release more information about child care and after school programs when they make a final decision.

