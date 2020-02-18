Parents choose alternative daycare options on kids’ day off

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Children enjoyed a day off of school on Monday for President’s Day. While it is great for kids, parents sometimes struggle to find childcare for them.

It was busier than normal inside Explora as the museum said they are seeing an increased interest in families looking for alternative daycare options.

A museum known for its unique exhibits also has a classroom tucked away for children to learn in when school is out. “They are getting STEAM, math, science, and engineering,” music educator Jessica Pacheco said.

A handful of Albuquerque Public School students participated in the School’s Out Camp focusing on music and sounds. Pacheco teaches choir at James Monroe Middle School, and just like the kids, she chose to spend her day off at Explora as a music educator.

“Having kids make music and do all these things means everything to me because that is just where my heart is,” Pacheco said. The camps encourage hands-on learning and are held whenever APS is out. The camps allow those who go to form friendships and give busy parents a break.

“I am a neuroscientist working towards my Ph.D. she would be with me I guess [if her daughter weren’t at camp] looking at the brains with me,” parent Jayapriya Chandrasekran said.

Pacheco said while the kids love camp, she gets a lot out of it too. “It makes my heart really happy to know I can do what I love to do in this sort of environment and expand on it in so many different ways,” Pacheco said.

The camps are for children currently enrolled in kindergarten through the fifth grade.