ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque parent is asking why he didn’t receive an alert Thursday night about a school threat. Albuquerque Public Schools alerted parents Friday morning that APS police learned of the possible threat to Sandia High School late Wednesday night.

One parent says he did not receive the email until 10:30 a.m. which was hours after he sent his child to school. He is now asking why the district waited so long to tell him. “If I had received that email that indicated they received a threat late last night to Sandia High School, I probably would have chose to leave my student at home today,” said the parent.

Albuquerque Public Schools says the threat was not deemed credible. In its emails to parents, APS said it investigates all threats but “Will no long discuss threats that are deemed to be false.” If parents don’t hear from APS, the district says parents should assume it’s safe to go to school.