Paradise Hills KinderCare teacher recognized as Teacher of the Year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local teacher is being honored for going above and beyond for students. Paradise Hills KinderCare’s Pre-K teacher MaryAnn Medina was surprised with a $5,000 check on Tuesday.

She received the KinderCare Education Legacy Award and is being recognized as Teacher of the Year. Medina has been teaching for more than 15 years and says she loves what she does.

“It’s a basic, basic, job but it’s well worth it and you touch so many lives,” said Medina. Officials say there’s a nominations process where each district submit their choices for the award.

Medina is the 80th teacher to receive the award since the program started in 2008.

