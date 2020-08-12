Panel to discuss Kit Carson Elementary School’s namesake

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools is bringing in a panel of experts to discuss the controversial namesake of one of its schools. After receiving requests from the public, the district is considering whether to change the name of Kit Carson Elementary School.

In the 1800s Carson forced thousands of Navajo people off their land and kill off their livestock. APS will host a discussion next Wednesday with three University of New Mexico professors to discuss Carson’s role in history along with diversity and inclusion issues. The school’s instruction council will then be asked to vote to bring a petition to rename the school.

The Zoom webinar panel discussion can be viewed live on the APS’ YouTube Channel on Wednesday, August 26 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

