Panel discussion will be held on name of Kit Carson Elementary School

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools is hosting a Zoom panel to discuss the potential renaming of Kit Carson Elementary School. The district has invited academic scholars to provide a panel discussion on topics including who Kit Carson was as a historical figure, how history continues to impact our lives today, and the significance school names reflect places of diversity, equity, and inclusion.

The meeting will be on the APS YouTube channel from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. and the public is encouraged to watch. After the discussion, the Kit Carson Elementary School Instructional Council will be asked to vote to bring a petition to the community to change the school name.

APS procedure states that if the Instructional Council agrees to start the petition process, it will need signatures from 60% of school staff and 60% of the parent organization or 100 members of the school community. The school can then take a completed petition to the Superintendent and Board of Education to be approved.

