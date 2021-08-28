Paid internships available for Santa Fe high school students

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe’s “Chart” Project is now offering paid internships for high school students. They will work between five and 10 hours per week and will be paid $15 per hour.
Story continues below:
- Trending: Protected Mississippi Kite shot in Corrales
- Crime: Truck stolen from father, son duo found torched
- Investigation: New Mexico firefighter threatens to sue over DWI arrest
- Community: What’s happening around New Mexico August 27 – September 2
- Weather: Milder start to the weekend, more afternoon scattered storms
Artful Life helps lead the project which focuses on bringing groups of Santa Feans together to talk about the city’s past and look for solutions to historic problems. People are able to sign up online.