NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –New Mexico will send out over $89 million in P-EBT to cover the cost of summer meals for K-12 students. The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfers (P-EBT) is designed to help families cover food expenses.

“The goal of Summer P-EBT is to help provide good nutrition to New Mexico’s children for the months they are not in school due to the summer break, “Angela Medrano, the deputy secretary for the New Mexico Human Services Department (HSC), said in a news release. “In partnership with the Public Education Department, we want to ensure access to food for New Mexican families.”

To check if a child qualifies for the recent P-EBT funds, parents and guardians can go to HSD’s YesNM Portal. The link to check for the latest funds will go live on September 20, 2022.

In total, more than 227,000 New Mexican students will receive benefits, according to HSD. The payout will cover meals from June and July 2022. The one-time payment will be $391 per eligible student.

If your child already has a P-EBT card, HSD says to hold onto the card. If you recently moved, new P-EBT cards will be mailed out later this month.