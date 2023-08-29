RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Two U.S. Senators, Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Luján, announced that over $2 million in grants from the Federal Emergency Connectivity Fund Program (ECF) will be allocated to the Rio Rancho Public School District (RRPS).

The ECF is a part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, which supports funding of digital tools and services for eligible schools and libraries across the U.S. In total, $2,198,052 will go to RRPS.