RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Two U.S. Senators, Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Luján, announced that over $2 million in grants from the Federal Emergency Connectivity Fund Program (ECF) will be allocated to the Rio Rancho Public School District (RRPS).
The ECF is a part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, which supports funding of digital tools and services for eligible schools and libraries across the U.S. In total, $2,198,052 will go to RRPS.
“Students need fast and reliable internet to learn and succeed in school. I’m proud to welcome this funding that we secured in the American Rescue Plan to connect students and teachers at Rio Rancho Public Schools to high-speed internet. I’ll keep fighting to make sure that all New Mexicans in every community across our state have the internet access they need to succeed.”Senator Heinrich