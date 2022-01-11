Outgoing NMSU president to be paid $450K for sabbatical year

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The outgoing president at New Mexico State University will receive a hefty paycheck once when he leaves his job. John Floros announced last week he’s stepping down as president. Per his contract, if Floros is removed from the position before 2023 or chooses to voluntarily relinquish his role, he is allowed to take a one-year sabbatical while being paid $450,000.

After that, he can take a faculty position; Which he will in NMSU’s College of Agriculture, consumer and environmental sciences. NMSU Chancellor, Dan Arvizu, answered questions about the transition. Floros’ decision comes amid a lot of controversy. NMSU’s student and faculty governments called for Floros and the university provost to step down last year over claims of misappropriated funds, unethical hiring and promotion practices and circumventing due process in labor disputes.

The chancellor says the board of regents has commissioned an independent review of that. It’s been asked if that played a role in his sabbatical. “That process is about complete. I have not seen the outcomes of that review or the conclusions, at this point. I think it’s probably still a week or two away but that didn’t influence the decision directly. I mean, there’s obviously influences in a variety of different ways,” said Arvizu.

The chancellor says the university will not fill Floros’ position as he will take over both roles with his $500,000. That is how the university had been set up until 2018. Garrey Carruthers who long covered both roles was paid $385,000 a year.