ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Scott Elder started as substitute teacher at Albuquerque Public Schools and now 33 years later is retiring as superintendent. He worked as a substitute teacher, middle and high school principal, and Chief Operation Officer before becoming the superintendent in the summer of 2020.

During his time as head of the 70,000 student district, Elder is most proud of the district’s COVID-19 response. “The fact that we as a district worked through it, kept people safe, got children on devices when we were in no way prepared to do that, got people hooked up, and we were presented some incredibly complex problems, and we did it,” said Elder.

He did admit that improving outcomes among New Mexico students was a challenge. “When people say you haven’t increased academic outcomes, that’s fair, we haven’t, can’t deny it, but you don’t give us credit if you will, for the other things we do, and we do very well,” Elder said.

That includes serving a student population in ways to go well beyond education. “What’s happened is schools have become the largest providers of social services for students and families in the state…So when children need counseling, when children need food, shelter, clothing, who is it they turn to? They turn to the schools, and if we didn’t do it, who would?” Elder asked.

The educator is encouraged by the school board’s recently adopted strategic plan focused on student outcomes in math, literacy, college readiness, and life skills. A plan he said is driving other changes. “They’re trying to change the way they govern the school district, they’re looking at the way they do meetings, they’re looking at the number of meetings they have, and how they spend their time in those meetings,” said Elder.

He doesn’t believe that the extra class time mandated by lawmakers this year will help students on its own. “It will produce better results if we do a better job in our delivery. I don’t know if time by itself is going to be the only solution, I think it has to still focus on what’s happening in the classroom,” Elder said.

When asked what he thought his biggest mistake as superintendent was Elder said, “I’m a member of the community, I’ve lived here my entire life, I love Albuquerque. So if there is times that I’ve shorted people with time or my full attention maybe that would be the biggest mistake. Like I said, I’m sure there are people who could give you much more specific examples.”

Elder also predicted progress in literacy rates based on a new training and reading APS adopted in 2020. He said those same programs have delivered results in Mississippi schools. Elder is leaving APS when his contract ends a year from now.