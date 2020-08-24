Outages cause online delays, rerouted meal distribution for Las Cruces Public Schools

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Las Cruces Public Schools reports that power outages from Sunday night’s storms forced the district to reroute its Monday meal distribution from Vista Middle School to Doña Ana Elementary. The district also reported the Zoom video conferencing platform was experiencing nationwide outages on Monday.

Vista Middle School and Jornada Elementary have been without electricity since the storm. While the district’s grab and go meal distribution was required to relocate to Doña Ana Elementary until further notice, officials expect the power to be restored before Tuesday.

Students who were scheduled to be online for Monday classes have been instructed to check their assignments in Canvas and to work from there until Zoom was back up. The platform stated on social media just after 9 a.m. that parts of the country were back online which included the Las Cruces area.

Canvas was also reporting slower load times. To check the status of Canvas, visit status.instructure.com. For additional information visit lcps.net.

