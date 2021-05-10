Online registration open for APS 2021-2022 school year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools is asking parents to go online to register their kids for school next year. The district says social distancing rules prevent schools from accepting paper documents. So officials are asking you use its ‘ParentVue‘ system instead.

APS says photos can be uploaded of required documents such as proof of residency and that they cannot accept paper documents at this time due to social distancing guidelines. APS also says to register all students at the same time and registration is available for all grade levels.

ParentVue can also be used to check grades, assignments, attendance, teacher contact information and calendars. For more information or to register, visit aps.edu/news/2020-2021/register-online-for-the-2021-2022-school-year.

