APS school year begins from a distance, online Wednesday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The fall semester for all Albuquerque Public School students begins online Wednesday.

The school district decided to have the first-month instruction from home, during the pandemic. APS students are not expected to return to the classroom until September 8, pending public orders.

After Labor Day, the school district’s hybrid model of learning will go into effect. Under the hybrid learning model, two groups of students will rotate with on and off weeks of school. On Mondays, all students will learn from home so the school can be sanitized.

