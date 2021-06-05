Online genealogy classes expand into June for BernCo residents

[1] City reveals results from cannabis store location and gas tax survey The Albuquerque City Council will meet today to possibly overturn the mayor's veto of the Gas Tax Initiative. This comes as results of a city survey show most people in Albuquerque don't want the tax increase. Late last week, Mayor Tim Keller said he vetoed the proposal because we are just barely coming out of the pandemic and this is not the time to consider a gas tax hike. However, critics argue the proposed hike would not have been on the ballot for voters to decide until November 2022. In order for the city council to overturn the mayor's veto, they would need six councilors to vote in favor of sending the issue to voters.

[2] APS summer courses now full The first term of summer school for APS begins today and the district says both terms are now full. Nationally, a record-breaking number of U.S. children are expected to attend summer school this year. The Department of Education believes more than 3.3 million students will attend which is more than the number that attended in 2019. APS is calling on all seniors who need a class to graduate to contact their school to make accommodations.