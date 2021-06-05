Online genealogy classes expand into June for BernCo residents

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County announced Friday in a press release they are offering additional courses in their “Bringing Generations Together Thru Genealogy” series throughout June. These online classes are free and will be presented by Angel de Cervantes, a paleographer and New Mexico DNA Project administrator.

County residents are eligible and can register online. The June classes are Tuesdays at 1 p.m. and last for two hours at a time. Registration is required.

June Schedule:

  • June 8, 2021 – The New Mexico DNA Project
  • June 15, 2021 – Spanish Castas, DNA & Identity
  • June 22, 2021 – How to Do Genetic Genealogy Correctly

