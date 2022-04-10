ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of Albuquerque’s oldest schools threw a gala Saturday to celebrate its 140th anniversary. The San Felipe De Neri School opened its doors in 1881 and since, has served thousands of students.

The school held a gala Saturday at Hotel Albuquerque bringing back alumni, teachers, and families to celebrate the school. Students put on a performance inspired by the Beatles and 10 alumni received special awards.

The administration at the school also created an album looking back on the history of the school and all the students that have come through. “It’s an album we put together that has a history of the school and all the graduating classes in there, so it’s kind of a keepsake for our alumni and current families,”