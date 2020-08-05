Oñate High School to be renamed Organ Mountains High School

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Oñate High School will be renamed Organ Mountains High School. Some argued the Oñate name celebrated the violence against Native Americans because Juan de Oñate was well known for using violence to take over their land that now makes up New Mexico.

Others argued it was an important part of Spanish history. Earlier this month, Las Cruces school board member Carol Cooper was the deciding vote to change the name.

Cooper says when she voted yes, she was tired and thought it would put an end to the divisive conversation. Tuesday night, the board discussed whether to override the original decision but ultimately decided to move forward with a new name of Organ Mountains High School. The name will go into effect in July 2021.

