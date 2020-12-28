Officials say school enrollment down 4% across state

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico schools have ranked at the bottom for years, and now people are concerned the state is worse off with no in-person learning. Officials say there was a significant drop in enrollment this fall, estimating around 4%.

More than 1,200 students did not inform schools about why they left. In Lea County, more than 1,600 students have left the area’s school districts. Some have gone to Texas because that state is allowing students to attend class in person.

Sixty-two Lea County students have already moved into the Texas district to attend schools. The district is expecting another 17 students when school resumes after winter break.

